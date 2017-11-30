Tsipras’ Odor of Scandal

After the recent debate in the Greek Parliament on the sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia, a cloud of suspicion is hovering over the head of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

This, of course, is very unpleasant, and it adds up to so many other problems facing the country.

Opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked some critical questions of the prime minister, pointing to the relations between Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and an intermediary.

It should be noted that Greek law prohibits the use of …