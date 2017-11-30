Cathedral School Students Inspired by Daily Bread, Photographs of Rural Greece

NEW YORK – The 7th grade students of The Cathedral School, accompanied by teacher Panagiota Lilikaki, attended the exhibition Daily Bread, Photographs of the Rural Greece at the Consulate General of Greece in New York City on November 17. The students inspired by the photographs of the homeland wrote the following creative pieces as part of their field trip experience.

The Morning Sea

Waves crash into the boat, twisting and turning, as men pull the fishing net. They can almost taste the salty sea water. The water is like a mirror and reflects the sky. Two men by the shore are washing fish under the cat’s watchful eye. A man sits on the sidewalk with a dog at his side enjoying the afternoon sun. This reminds me of my dad. He glances at the sea and asks, “Having a lot of water and catching your food isn’t that bad, what do you think?” The dog is taking a nap; the dog is finally resting.

The Mountain at Noon

The sun is scorching in the mountains. At times, the extensive white fog keeps us cool; or so we think. We are getting closer and closer, but cars trying to pass by us is making our job harder. The dog between us, unmotivated, keeps on walking. “Don’t spill the milk, Yorgi,” I call. “This is not an easy job, Kosti,” he yells. “No job is easy, Yorgi.” None.

An Afternoon in the Xorio

In a nearby church, a boy is getting baptized. He is replenished in the name of Greece. His new name is now freedom, unity, love, and strength. Guests seek to be a part of his blessing. The candle stays lit against the wind.

Now it is time to celebrate. The family gathers in the backyard, playing music, dancing, and eating. The grandmother embraces her daughter as she admires her husband dancing with the blessed baby. The smell of the flowers fills the air; the spanakopita is still in the oven. I run downstairs and ask Yaya for loukoumades with honey. “Patience,” she says, “you still did not have food.” There is no patience when it comes to dessert.

Late Night at the Square

Everyone is dancing-everyone except the kids, who are hiding behind the trees playing hide-and-go-seek at night. The old world and the new one unite in a drunken bliss.

Glossary:

Loukoumades: honey dumplings

Yaya: grandmother

Spanakopita: spinach pie

Xorio: village

The Seventh Graders of The Cathedral School