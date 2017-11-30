Eurostat: Greek Unemployment Rate Fell to 20.6 Pct in August

BRUSSELS (ANA-MPA/C.Vasilaki) The unemployment rate in Greece eased to 20.6 pct of the workforce in August, from 20.9 pct in July, Eurostat said on Thursday. In a report released here, the EU executive’s statistics agency said that Greece and Cyprus recorded the biggest percentage decline in unemployment compared with the previous year (23.4 pct to 20.6 pct and 13.1 pct to 10.2 pct), respectively, in the period August 2016-August 2017).

The number of unemployed people in Greece was 984,000 in August. The unemployment rate among men was 17.2 pct and among women 24.9 pct, while unemployment among young people (aged below 25 years old) fell to 40.2 pct from 41.4 pct in July.

In the Eurozone, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest levels since January 2009 (8.8 pct), while in the EU it fell to its lowest since November 2008 (7.4 pct).

Greece (20.6 pct) and Spain (16.7 pct) recorded the highest unemployment rates in the EU, while Czech Republic (2.7 pct), Malta (3.5 pct) and Germany (3.6 pct) the lowest rates.