Greece Giving Away 1000 Euros to 1000 Card Users

ATHENS – Seeking to crack down on tax evasion, Greece’s government is going to award 1000 euros ($1186) to 1,000 taxpayers who used credit or debit cards – easier to track for tax purposes – in making their transactions.

The lottery winners will be posted on the website of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, charged with reining in tax cheats, and will start to be posted on either Nov. 30 or Dec. 1, officials said, and notifications will be sent by email as well in the 1-million euro ($1.186 million) giveaway.

The IAPR said data has been collected for transactions taxpayers made using debit and credit cards in the first 10 months of the year. Banks send the data per tax registration number (AFM) of their clients, including e-banking transactions and over-the-counter money transfers provided that the businesses involved have declared a professional account to the Finance Ministry.

The number of tickets each taxpayer receives depends on the volume of electronic transactions they have made during the year.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said he would be the one to finally get tax cheats but the numbers are said to have increased after he hit Greeks with an avalanche of new taxes and hikes, driving up the phenomenon which was already prevalent in the country.