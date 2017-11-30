After Deadly Deluge, Mitsotakis Backs Flood Protection Works

ATHENS – While his party did nothing to halt unlawful construction blamed for flooding in residential areas – when he wasn’t in power – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in the wake of floods that claimed 23 lives in towns west of the capital that he would complete protective measures if he comes to power.

Mitsotakis has taken the Conservatives to leads as high as 17 percent in surveys that show the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras plummeting after reneging on anti-austerity promises.

Mitsotakis toured the area around the town of Mandra after the flash floods earlier this month that geologists said were the fault of construction blocking gullies and streams and preventing the runoff of water.

Successive governments, including New Democracy, have allowed the unlawful building in return for fines and penalties to bring in money. Another contributing cause to flooding was said to be the lack of trees on land and mountains, which critics said were burned to allow even more construction as no government has barred building on burned-out land.

“There is blame for these works not progressing and it is my personal pledge that the large anti-flood infrastructure projects will be finished as soon as possible so we never have to mourn any dead again,” he said.

The pledge – similar to what Tsipras said before he left the scene and has done nothing since – was hailed by Mandra Mayor Ioanna Kriekouki, who said she felt that the opposition party leader’s visit and words “give us strength for the coming days,” although the Conservative leader has no power to do anything yet.

Mitsotakis said the affected homeowners should quickly receive compensation that the government has promised, which SYRIZA spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said will start being paid out this week.