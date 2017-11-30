After Greece’s Saudi Arms Deal, EU May Sanction Weapons Sales

ATHENS – While Greece’s fragile ruling coalition continued to defend a 66-million euro ($78.32 million) arms deal with Saudi Arabia political rivals said was unlawful, European Parliament lawmakers on Nov. 30 were to decide whether to ban sales of weapons to that country, concerned they could be used to bomb Yemen.

The New Democracy Conservatives said Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras was trying to whitewash the role of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who they said used a broker in violation of Greek law, and asked again for a parliamentary committee to examine the arrangement.

A panel charged with overseeing defense contracts, controlled by the government of SYRIZA and Kammenos’ pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL), has already blocked a probe, defending its bosses.

New Democracy wants the Parliament’s Institutions and Transparency Committee to examine the plan to sell the arms, including 300,000 anti-tank shells to the Saudis as some within SYRIZA said the deal should be scrapped because the ammunition could be used against Yemen.

New Democracy said Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias should be questioned too as it was unknown whether he even knew about the deal even though he’s charged with overseeing contacts with foreign governments, amid reports the Saudis didn’t know about the middleman, Vassilis Papadopolous, while Tsipras insisted they did, contradicting them.

Dimitris Papadimoulis, a Member of the European Parliament from SYRIZA tweeted that he would be voting in favor of the ban. “I am sure that our government will do what is right,” he added without explaining what that meant.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the deal was within European Union and United Nation guidelines even if against Greek law and said if the EU stops weapons sales to Saudi Arabia that Greece would have no choice but to abide by the decision.