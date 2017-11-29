Upcoming Events at the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago

CHICAGO – The winter events at the National Hellenic Museum (NHM) include fun for the whole family. The NHM Christmas Party takes place on Saturday, December 9, at 2-5 PM. Celebrate the holidays at the Museum with performances by the NHM Greek Language and Culture Class students, crafts, dancing, and pictures with Santa. Admission to the Christmas Party is free and no registration is required.

The two Winter Family Days in December takes place on Wednesdays, December 20 and December 27, 1-4 PM. The winter family fun includes a family craft, Greek dance class, a hands-on cookie making demonstration, and refreshments. The event is designed for parents and children 4-14 years old. Admission is free with Museum admission, and online registration is required.

For NHM’s weekly programs, on December 14, all sections of adult language classes will meet for dinner at 6 pm. Please contact course instructor for details.

December 14th will also be the last adult dance class of the quarter.

Thursday adult language classes and adult dance classes will resume on January 11, 2018 at regular times.

The annual family New Year’s Celebration as we cut the vasilopita cake to bring good luck in the New Year takes place on January 6, 2018 at 1PM. Featuring a lively presentation of traditional Greek folk songs and New Year’s carols by Eftihia Papageorgiou and Petros Dragoumis, the event is not to be missed. Papageorgiou is a vocalist and pianist, lecturer of Music at Wright College, and director of the Odeion School of Music. Dragoumis is a bass and guitar player, author of several books, and music instructor at Odeion.

More information is available online at: www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org.