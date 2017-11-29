Clashes Erupt as Foreclosed Property Auctions Resume in Greece (Pics & Vid)
By Associated PressNovember 29, 2017
Protesters throw a fire extinguisher at riot police who guard the entrance of a court room in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Protesters clashed with police at the Athens court of appeals as foreclosures begin anew as part of reforms under Greece's bailout plans. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS (AP) — Greek police have used tear gas to hold back dozens of protesters trying to disrupt foreclosed property auctions that resumed after a hiatus of several months.
Protesters pelted police with trash cans, fire extinguishers and other items at the Athens courthouse where the auctions were taking place Wednesday.
The auctions are a key component of Greece’s bailout talks with creditors. They are seen as essential for banks to get a grip on the huge number of bad loans on their books.