Chase Bank Stops Banking Services to Archdiocese and Philoptochos

NEW YORK – Chase Manhattan Bank recently notified the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and also the National Philoptochos that it is essentially “throwing them out” and it doesn’t want to do business with them any longer.

The issue was kept secret from both the Archdiocese and the Philoptochos until now.

Sources from within the Archdiocese told The National Herald that Chase arrived at this decision because the Archdiocese continuously issued checks with insufficient funds in the accounts and as result the …