Spouse of Main Opposition ND Party Leader Files Injunction Against 2 Ministers

ATHENS – Mareva Grabowski, spouse of main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, filed an injunction on Tuesday against two ministers and three journalists asking them to recall their accusations and restore the truth about her association with an international nonprofit.

In the document, Grabowski mentions the businessman John Sfakianakis, whose name was mentioned by the premier as a party in a controversial agreement to sell munitions to Saudi Arabia that was discussed in Parliament on Monday, and whom he linked with her.

The opposition leader’s spouse names in her injunction Digital Policy, Telecoms and Information Minister Nikos Pappas, State Minister and government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, and publishers/journalists Costas Vaxevanis, Yiannis Filippakis and Nicolas Voulelis.

Grabowski said in the document that she was involved in a global non-profit organization, Endeavor, which selects and supports high-impact entrepreneurs through strategic guidance, access to markets and access to capital. (On the nonprofit’s site, she is listed as founder and vice chairman of the local chapter, Endeavor Greece.)

The Endeavor network in Greece involves companies that directly or indirectly employ 12,000 people, 1,000 selected entrepreneurs that contribute to growth and development of the Greek economy, and 3,000 strategic partners, she said.

She noted that she could not possibly know all the people who collaborate with the global nonprofit, but asserted that “I have never met (Sfakianakis) or collaborated with him,” and charged the ministers and journalists of distorting the truth and spreading lies about her.

“The torrent of targeted lies against me never seems to dry up and tends to become established as official government policy,” she said in the document. “I would publicly disagree with my spouse Kyriakos Mitsotakis had he applied a policy of ruthless attacks against the spouses of his political opponents,” she said, and called on them to “recall explicitly the grievous insult against my person and to restore the truth.”