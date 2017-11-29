Chalki Theological School and Hellenic Parliament Libraries Sign MoU

Residents of western Attica whose house was destroyed by the recent deadly floods were invited by the ministry of infrastructure on Tuesday to submit their application for a 5,000-euro aid as of Wednesday.

Those affected will have to bring their application at the town hall of Mandra or the Citizens’ Service Centres (KEP) in Nea Peramos and submit it along with a photocopy of a police ID or passport, pictures of the destroyed building (inside and outside) and a recent utility bill.

The application must be addressed to the Directorate of Natural Disasters Reclamation of Central Greece in Athens. After the procedure for private citizens has been completed, a new procedure will be announced for businesses.