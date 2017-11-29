PASOK Gone, Replaced by Movement for Change

ATHENS – Eight years after winning 44 percent of the vote in gaining the Prime Minister’s office, the once-dominant PASOK Socialist party is dead, victim of austerity measures it backed.

Former Premier George Papandreou’s imposing of harsh conditions in return for a first bailout for Greece in 2010, for 110 billion euros ($143 billion), which saw him driven out of office by protests, pushed the party down to the 4 percent level by 2014 and reorganized as the Democratic Alignment.

Now that is over too, with a merger of center-left parties, bringing in the faded To Potami Centrists and the politically irrelevant Democratic Left seeing a name change for the new group to Movement for Change.

That came out of a meeting of party leader Fofi Gennimata and To Potami chief Stavros Theodorakis, a former TV journalist who started off with a surge but has nearly vanished in polls after bringing no change to the country’s political landscape.

The soft-spoken Gennimata, who rarely speaks out and has been almost invisible, said the new party will have a united voice and she has taken over the centrists, replacing Theodorakis who said that, “Our aim is to make the Movement for Change a genuine movement for change in Greece,” repeating himself.