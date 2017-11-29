SYRIZA, ANEL Lawmakers Block Saudi Arms Deal Probe

ATHENS – With Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras giving full backing to Defense Minister Panos Kammenos over a shady arms deal with Saudi Arabia said to be unlawfully done through a private broker, the major opposition New Democracy’s push for an investigation has been blocked.

A parliamentary committee controlled by lawmakers from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and its partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) headed by Kammenos, rejected a call for the deal to be looked into, said Kathimerini.

The Conservatives said Kammenos is in the crosshairs of a scandal as Tsipras, needing ANEL’s votes to have a scant three-vote majority in Parliament, gave the defense minister unconditional support.

New Democracy wanted the committee, which has the authority to review defense contracts, to question everyone involved in the 66-million euro ($78.32 million) deal to sell missiles, bombs and weapons to Saudi Arabia.

Even some SYRIZA lawmakers, who defended the deal as being proper even though the law prohibits use of a middleman, said it should be scrapped because the weapons could be used to bomb Yemen.

New Democracy wants Greek diplomats serving in Riyadh and the broker, Vassilis Papadopoulos, to answer questions from members of the panel but the government, eager to get away from an embarrassment, has barred it.

A decision from the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) would be needed for agreement to be canceled but there was no indication that was in the cards at this time.

New Democracy was said to also be mulling whether to oppose any further military contracts and put out a statement denying that Mitsotakiss wife, Mareva Grabowski, knows John Sfakianakis, the Riyadh-based Greek economist that Tsipras alleged tried to break off the deal with the Saudis, who said they knew nothing of Papadopoulos, which the Premier denied was true.

There were no reports that Kammenos nor anyone else would be investigated or prosecuted for using him in apparent violation of the law as he has been given free rein by Tsipras in return for ANEL’s support for austerity measures both parties campaigned against and then imposed on orders of international creditors.