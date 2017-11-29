ND Leader Mitsotakis Visits Flood-Stricken Mandra

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited flood-stricken Mandra, in western Attica, on Wednesday. “Two weeks after the tragedy, Mandra is still counting its wounds and to a great degree is a town with destroyed infrastructure and people who are struggling to bring order to their lives,” he said.

He added that the extraordinary benefit must be allocated as soon as possible without red tape, and restoration work must start immediately.

“It is the state’s obligation to complete an overall anti-flood plan as soon as possible,” the ND leader said.