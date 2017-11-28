Hellenic Medical Society to Honor Dr. Kofinas, Dr. Christodoulidou at 81st Annual Gala

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) will honor Dr. George D. Kofinas- Director of the Fertility Institute at NY Presbyterian, Brooklyn Methodist Hospital; Dr. Florentia Christodoulidou- Internal Medicine, Mt. Sinai Hospital of Queens; and Dr. Katherine E. Fleming, PhD, Provost, NYU, at their 81st Annual Scholarship Gala on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City. Dr. Kofinas will receive the Distinguished Physician Award, Dr. Christodoulidou- the Distinguished Colleague Award, and Dr. Fleming- the Philhellene Award.

The Scientific Symposium & Scholarship Awards will be held at Lenox Hill Hospital Einhorn Auditorium on Friday, Dec. 1. Dr. Kofinas will be the keynote speaker at the symposium and will speak about the role of genetics in reproductive and regenerative medicine.

HMSNY President Dr. George Liakeas spoke with The National Herald about the event and the gala, noting that the worthy honorees this year have done so much for medicine and education, as well as the community and Hellenism. He told TNH that the honorees are not only awarded for their scientific and research work, but also for their social and charitable efforts, which go beyond the boundaries of the Hellenic-American community. “The honorees are an example for the younger generation who want to pursue medicine as a career,” Dr. Liakeas noted.

Asked about the HMSNY scholarships, Dr. Liakeas said that this year 24 scholarships will be awarded for a total value of about fifty five thousand dollars. This money comes from the proceeds of the commemorative album HMSNY issues each year, as well as from scholarship reserve funds. He noted that the scholarship program which began under the leadership of Dr. Marinos Petratos has expanded over the last decade.

Dr. Liakeas also observed that Dr. Sotirios Stergiopoulos, who heads the Scholarship Committee and Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis – Valasiadis along with the other members of the committee work very hard, since the number of applications continues to increase each year. Dr. Stergiopoulos pointed out that the majority of the candidates were born in the United States and come from all over the country.

Dr. Kofinas, Founder and Medical Director of the Kofinas Fertility Group, is Chief of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at New York Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, considered among the best in the world. He has also been listed among New York Magazine’s Best Doctors for the last two decades. As the compassionate leader of Kofinas Fertility Group and a distinguished authority on fertility medicine, Dr. Kofinas has used his depth of knowledge and sharp intuition to help thousands of couples start families of their own.

Dr. Christodoulidou has been caring for patients in the Queens community for 23 years. Her clinical interests include general internal medicine, cancer screening, and anemia. She has been involved in community outreach in Queens by providing free breast examinations and pap smears through the Pancyprian Association Women’s Issues Network of which she is president. She is also a member of the Hellenic Medical Society. Dr. Christodoulidou has been recognized with several awards including The Society of Foreign Consuls in New York Certificate of Recognition for outstanding achievements and contributions to community empowerment in 2011 and the Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from the US Congress for outstanding and invaluable service to the community in 1996.

Katherine E. Fleming was named Provost of NYU in April, 2016. She joined the NYU faculty in 1998. As NYU’s Deputy Provost (since 2013) and Vice Chancellor (Europe) (since 2007), she worked closely with the deans, directors, and schools on academic planning and also provided oversight of the Provost’s Global Research Initiatives program, which she created in 2011. A historian, she is the Alexander S. Onassis Professor of Hellenic Culture and Civilization in the Faculty of Arts and Science, and served for many years as the Associate Director and then Director of the Remarque Institute. Beyond NYU, Dr. Fleming has been an associate member of the History Department of the École Normale Supérieure, Paris, and served as the president of the Board of the University of Piraeus, Greece. A specialist on modern Greece, the Balkans, and the Mediterranean, she is most recently author of Greece: A Jewish History, which won several prizes, among them the National Jewish Book Award and the Runciman Award. She holds a doctorate in history from the University of California, Berkeley and an MA (Chicago) and BA (Barnard/Columbia) in comparative religion.

More information on the Hellenic Medical Society of New York is available online at: www.hmsny.org.