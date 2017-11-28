Twenty Greek Wineries Participate in Enterprise Greece Roadshow in Germany

Twenty Greek wineries participated in a wine roadshow in Germany organized by Enterprise Greece, a state body promoting investment and international trade in the country, on Nov. 13-14.

During the roadshow in Berlin and Hamburg, a total of 228 German importers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers, restaurateurs, sommelier and journalists, had the opportunity to taste over 100 wines from the participating wineries, meet with the producers and be informed about the 2017 harvest and the new products.

On the sidelines of the event, 100 wine professionals had the opportunity to attend two seminars on Greek vineyards and its varieties by MW Yiannis Karakasis, one of Greece’s two Masters of Wine.

“Greek wine consistently follows an upward trend in all the world markets. With our presence here we show, firstly, that Germany is extremely important for the export of Greek wine and secondly, we are laying the foundations for even better results in the near future,” Karakasis said.