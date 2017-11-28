Funeral Service of Prominent Businessman & Philanthropist, Peter J. Pappas

NEW YORK – Funeral services were held for prominent businessman and philanthropist, Peter J. Pappas, on November 28 at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York. The solemn ceremony was attended by family and friends as well as many members of the community.

Pappas, 77, husband to Catherine, father to Peter Jr., James, and Tara, and grandfather to nine; a devoted Orthodox Christian, a dedicated Hellene of Cypriot descent, and a proud lifelong New Yorker who always cherished his family, religious and ethnic roots, fell asleep in the Lord on November 23, 2017.

The service was presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios who was assisted by His Grace Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, Fr. Alexander Karloutsos, Fr. Paul Palesty, and many other priests from the New York-area communities.

In lieu of flowers the Pappas Family asks that you consider making a contribution to the following institutions: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Shrine at WTC stnicholaswtc.org and Boca Raton Regional Hospital BRRH.com.