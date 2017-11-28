Principal Athena Kromidas to Retire from St. Nicholas School

FLUSHING – Principal Athena Kromidas of the William Spyropoulos Greek-American School of St. Nicholas Church in Flushing, Queens, will retire at the end of this academic semester, after a long and successful career at the day school and the Greek School as well.

This decision, she told the National Herald is “for family reasons.” She made the announcement to the St. Nicholas community and the parents of the students at St. Nicholas. Mrs. Kromidas, who has done the utmost in the promotion and the development of the school, spoke with kind words about the school and the community.

She said, “The love, respect, appreciation that I have received from this community throughout my time here is so much that if I were now to start all over from the beginning again I would choose to be here.”

Mrs. Kromidas received great appreciation from everyone and especially from her students and their parents.