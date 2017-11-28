Pi Athens Suites the Winner of Best City Hotel  for 2017

ATHENS – Pi Athens Suites was awarded the title of Best Hotel City for 2017 by Hotel Design Awards 2017. More than 100 hotels from all over Greece participated in the Design Hotel Awards 2017, but the unique/exceptional design and hospitality of Pi Athens Suites made the best impression to the judges.

Pi Athens Suites, which is a boutique hotel, opened in the centre of Athens and next to Kallimarmaro last year. Businessman and owner of Pi Athens Suites (www.piathens.com) Socrates Gavriil transformed a building of a former IT company into a stylish hotel with a diverse range of décor in each room.

By receiving the award for Best City Hotel 2017, Socrates Gavriil stated that although the hotel has only been opened for a year, it has already hosted hundreds of customers from all over the world and even repeat tourists who have expressed their fondness for the design and personalized services the hotel offers.

It is worth noting that the competition organized this year is held for the fourth time in Athens and focuses on the extroversion of Greek design and its emergence as a comparative advantage for Greek tourism.

The prize was awarded on November 17, 2017, in the specially designed area of the 100% Hotel Show at MEC Paiania. The Hotel Design Awards of the 100% Hotel Show is the most dynamic institution for hotel design, through which the most important works of the area are celebrated every year.