Parishes Giving to the Archdiocese is Christlike

Letter to the Editor:

In regards to the article “WI Parish Stops Archd. Payments” (Nov. 18), no Orthodox Christian Parish should withhold funding to the Archdiocese. The Archdiocese is our shepherd in America and has provided us more than we could ever have given or give. It provides spiritual information, an informative yearbook, a way to help the poor around the world, Youth Ministries, Religious Education, Greek Language Education, a useful website, a great archbishop, and so much more.

Remember what Jesus said about the widow’s offering: “For they all contributed out of their abundance, but she out of her poverty has put in everything she had, all she had to live on.” Mark 12:44. The widow did not wait for the results of the audits of the Financial Statements or hold money in escrow; she was more worried about her soul. We as Greek Orthodox Christians must remain united.

As Jesus said, “Every kingdom divided against itself is laid waste, and a divided household falls.” Luke 11:17. I keep the responsibility handed down to me by the Greeks before me; I support the Church, our Hellenic organizations, and the Hellenic media, for we truly are one family.

John Papas

Dumont, NJ