AEK Beats Platanias 3-0, Tops Greece’s Superleague

AEK FC defeated 3-0 FC Platanias at the Olympic Stadium of Athens in a game of Matchday 12 of Super League Greece 2017-18.

Marko Livaja scored twice and Tasos Bakasetas scored the third.

The MPV award for matchday 10 was awarded to Marko Livaja playing for AEK, who topped the competition organised by Super League Greece, the Panhellenic Association of Professional Players and NOVA.

AEK tops Greece’s Superleague with 24, points while Olympiakos (23), Paok (22) come second and third successively.

POSITION G P

1 A.E.K. 12 24

2 OLYMPIACOS 12 23

3 P.A.O.K. 12 22

4 ATROMITOS ATH. 12 21

5 XANTHI 12 17

6 PANIONIOS 12 16

7 ASTERAS TRIP. 12 15

8 PANATHINAIKOS 12 15

9 PAS GIANNINA 12 15

10 LEVADIAKOS 12 15

11 LAMIA 12 14

12 PANETOLIKOS 12 13

13 A.E.L. 12 13

14 APOLLON SM. 12 11

15 A.O.K. 12 11

16 PLATANIAS 12 6