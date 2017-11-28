Dawn, a Mesolithic Woman, to Introduce Herself at the Acropolis Museum

ATHENS – “Dawn at the dawn of civilisation” is the title of a seminar that will be held on January 19 at Acropolis Museum’s amphitheatre. Among others, this is expected to feature a series of very interesting announcements that will greatly enhance current understanding of Greece’s history and culture.

Eight years after the unveiling of Myrtis (shown left), the reconstructed head of a girl that once lived in Classical-era ancient Athens, the Acropolis museum will now introduce a new face from an even earlier past to Greek audiences. Dawn is a woman from the Mesolithic era (7,000 BC) who lived in the Theopetra cave in Trikala, according to Athens University professor Manolis Papagrigorakis, who has invested a great deal of time and learning in order to bring Greeks “face to face” with their ancestors.