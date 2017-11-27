AHEPA Hellas Honors The National Herald at Thanksgiving Gala (Pics & Vid)

ATHENS – About 200 guests attended the official anniversary dinner and annual Thanksgiving Gala organized by the AHEPA Hellas District 25 HJ-17 Vari-Voula-Vouliagmenis Chapter, at the Armed Forces Officers Club on November 26, in Athens.

This year’s celebration, which coincides with the 95th anniversary of AHEPA, honored The National Herald with an award in recognition of the newspaper’s contribution to the Greek expatriate community for 102 consecutive years. The award was accepted by TNH Production Manager Chrysoula Karametros.

Prior to the award ceremony, HJ-17 Vari-Voula-Vouliagmenis President, Panagiotis Rizopoulos, introduced a video on “the Hellenic Diaspora’s contribution to information.”

The Chapter honored actors and celebrities “who, through their actions, have contributed to the rescue of tradition and the promotion of our popular culture,” Rizopoulos said.

Also honored at the event were His Beatitude Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos for his 10 years of pastoral service, the Hellenic Lyceum for its efforts in the preservation of our cultural heritage, and the president of the Department of History and Ethnology of the Democritus University of Thrace, Professor Manolis Varvounis.

Among those in attendance at the event were the Chief of the Army General Staff, Lieutenant General Alcibiades Stephanis, and the Chief of the Navy General Staff, Vice Admiral Nikolaos Tsounis.

For TNH, the honor is special since it comes from the AHEPA chapter in Attica, which means that the efforts of the Hellenic American newspaper are truly appreciated internationally. TNH Publisher-Editor Antonis H. Diamataris has led the newspaper into the 21st century, connecting all Hellenism across the globe, thanks to the Greek and English publications and the websites which are updated throughout the day.

The mission of the AHEPA Family is to promote Hellenism, Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, and Family and Individual Excellence. An important component of AHEPA’s mission is to create an awareness of the principles of Hellenism to society. These principles include a commitment to humanity, freedom, and democracy. The preservation and promotion of these ideals is where AHEPA has, and always will be, deeply committed.

At the New Orleans Supreme Convention in July 2000, Hellas District 25 received official approval and recognition. In October, the First District Convention was held at the Grande Bretagne Hotel in Athens where delegates from both the AHEPA and Daughters of Penelope gathered to lay the foundations and begin working to build the District in Hellas and Cyprus. District 25, Greece, is part of region 10, Europe. There are 34 chapters all over Greece with more than 800 members.