Institutions’ Mission Heads to Return to Athens on Tuesday

ATHENS – The heads of the institutions’ missions in Athens are to return to the Greek capital on Tuesday with the view to achieving progress in the third programme review, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said on Monday.

The return of the institutions is “an improtant step towards the conclusion of the third programme review,” he said.

Asked about the recent meeting between the European Commission prsident Jean-Claude Juncker and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, Schinas said that the Greek prime minister thanked Juncker for the Commission’s commitment to supporting Greece in dealing with the devastating floods that hit western Attica. “Both agreed that the Commission and Greek authorities will work together to find specific ways that could effectively help Greece,” added Schinas.