Advocating for Sensible Parish Assessment: the Buck Stops with Greek Schools

In the wake of the financial storm rocking the Archdiocese of America, which has been further exacerbated by pronounced administrative lapses, a glaring disconnect with the people – especially in problematic parishes suffering from high-handed clergy with a false sense of entitlement, and the general sense of pessimism pervading the air – it was just a matter of time before parishes started holding back monthly commitments. Financial protests have a funny way of drawing senior leadership’s attention to lingering problems …