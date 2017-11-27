New London’s St. Sophia Church Parish Council Pres. Terry Mitchell Speaks to TNH about Fr. Panagos

NEW LONDON, CT –Terry Mitchell, who is president of the parish council of the St. Sophia Greek Orthodox parish in New London, CT, in an interview with The National Herald discussed the situation at the parish after the sudden departure of Fr. Dean Panagos after eleven years of ministry.

TNH reported on October 16 that something happened between Panagos and Deacon James Whittaker at Panagos’ home. Whittaker informed Parish Council members and also spoke with Metropolitan Methodios of the Boston Metropolis, …