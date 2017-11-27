Greek-American Harry Wilson is Considered NY GOP’s Choice to Replace Cuomo

NEW YORK – Greek-American Harry Wilson is considered the GOP’s best shot to unseat the two-term incumbent Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo next year — but it remains unclear if he will run, the New York Post reported, citing political insiders.

Wilson has pledged to put up $10 million of his own wealth to help bankroll his campaign and level the playing field against Cuomo’s bountiful campaign war chest, should he run, the Post reported.

Wilson is a former Goldman Sachs financier, a Republican, and was recruited by President Barack Obama in 2009 to help overhaul General Motors as part of a government bailout of the company that cost taxpayers $10 billion. He narrowly lost the state comptroller’s race in 2010 to Democratic incumbent Tom DiNapoli.

Wilson, speaking earlier this month at the Queens County Republican Party’s annual dinner at Terrace on the Park in Flushing, reminded county Republicans that he received more votes in his 2010 bid for comptroller than any Republican gubernatorial candidate has since 2002 — tacitly arguing he is a better vote-getter than the nearly half a dozen other prospective GOP candidates eyeing the race, who went unmentioned in his speech, Politico reported.

“The reason I’m exploring it is because after nearly eight years, it is clear Andrew Cuomo has totally failed the people of New York,” he told the crowd of about two hundred people. “In 2010, [Cuomo] went around the state and said he would cut taxes and grow jobs. And yet, we are nearly dead last in the country on job growth.”

Wilson’s career began at the Blackstone Group, which was founded by Greek-American Pete Peterson.

Harry Wilson is the son of Jim and Niki Wilson. Jim was a resident of Johnstown, New York, and Niki was born and raised in central Greece before moving to Johnstown.

“Big money players in state politics are mostly unions and real estate and they will stick with Cuomo. Some new money may come in from conservative sources if Harry Wilson is the Republican candidate,” said Kathy Wylde, CEO of the New York City Partnership, an influential business lobby, as reported in the Post.

Billionaire Bob Mercer, a President Trump supporter, could establish a super PAC to support the Republican candidate and help beat Cuomo, sources said, as reported in the Post.

According to the Post, “the Mercer family has been active in fighting for conservative causes in New York. Mercer’s daughter, Rebekah, and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon founded the right-leaning public advocacy group Reclaim New York, tax records show.”

Wilson may have to face other potential Republicans including Syracuse area state Sen. John DeFrancisco, Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro, and upstate Assembly GOP Minority Leader Brian Kolb, as reported by the Post.

Conservative Party chairman Mike Long said he had met or spoken with the four potential candidates recently, and noted, as reported by the Post, “Not to take away from anyone else. It’s clear on paper that Harry displays the most strength of all the Republican candidates.”

“Cuomo is not going to have a cakewalk here,” Long said, as the Post reported.

Cuomo may first have a Democratic primary to deal with, Long added, as reported in the Post, “potential payback from Mayor de Blasio for mistreating him during Hizzoner’s re-election bid.”

Long also mentioned, as the Post reported, Cuomo’s failed economic policies and “a federal bid-rigging corruption trial that has engulfed his former top aide Joe Percoco and contractors who were donors to his campaigns. The defendants have maintained their innocence.”

Wilson and the other potential candidates will likely announce their intentions to run by the end of the year, as reported in the Post.