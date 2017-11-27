Happy 20th Birthday, TNH! From Someone Who Remembers Day One

As The National Herald celebrates its 20th Anniversary, I nostalgically go back to that specific day and time, just like parents go back in their minds to the day their children were born.

TNH has many parents in a way, led of course by our publisher and editor, Antonis H. Diamataris.

I can still recall the excitement of spending hours and hours, day and night, for many months with our designer Anna Lascari, figuring out all the technical details of the design of the new English language newspaper.

I can still recall the meetings among our editors to determine the exact content of our new newspaper.

Everyone’s goal was not to merely publish a newspaper, but to create “THE” newspaper that would be integrated with our English-speaking Greek-American community.

The only way was to get into the minds of our potential readers. And not only did our publisher know how to do this, his timing was also very precise. The need for such a publication had become all the more necessary.​ Twenty years later, he has been proven right.​

I can remember just like yesterday the day we first printed. The excitement. The proud feeling. The smiles on everybody’s faces.

And just like that, time flew. Sometimes easier and sometimes harder…

Twenty years later, every issue that “goes to bed” and is printed still puts a smile on my face. And every time I read letters to the editor or see comments on our site or on our social media pages and profiles​​, I feel excited and satisfied. What more can someone ask of their work?

Today, 20 years later, I believe we were, and are, all successful as a whole. And when I say “as a whole,” I mean everyone. From our readers, to our advertisers, to our staff, to absolutely everyone that has or had anything to do with TNH. People have come and gone in all these years but always left behind something good for the newspaper.

Twenty years later, I feel very proud working for such an important and distinguished publication that literally documents the Omogeneia history not only for our generation by also for generations to come.

This unprecedented achievement in the history of the Diaspora would not have been possible, of course, without the trust and the support of our Greek-American community.

The Herald “brings the news to generations of Greek-Americans.” And it is the duty of our generation and the ones to come to continue supporting this establishment with every mean to keep Hellenism alive in the United States.

​So… Congratulations The National Herald! and congratulations to all of us: to our readers, to our advertisers, to our staff, and to everyone that supports us, each in his or her own way.

Happy 20th Birthday!