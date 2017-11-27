Exceptional Honeys, Other Bee Products at Peace and Friendship Stadium

ATHENS – The 9th Festival of Honey and Bee products will open its doors at the Peace and Friendship Indoor Stadium in Faliro on December 1.

The visitors will have an opportunity to taste rare and exceptional honeys and other bee products from 250 small producers from all over Greece.

Alternate Foreign Minister George Katrougalos, Alternate Education Minister Constantinos Fotakis and representatives of local authorities will attend the opening ceremony. The festival is held under the auspices of Argiculture Ministry.