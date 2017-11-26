Australia Calls for Return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece

MELBOURNE – Members of the Victoria State government in Australia expressed their support for the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece, during an event organised by Melbourne’s Greek community on Sunday to unveil a replica of the original Parthenon frieze that will adorn the Greek Centre in Melbourne.

“We demand and continue to demand the restoration of the injustice done by Lord Elgin two centuries earlier. This is not just my personal opinion but a standing demand of the Victoria government and all the parties that are part of it and will not change until this injustice has been restored,” Victoria State premier Daniel Andrews said.

Other Australian officials at the event also pledged support for Greece’s demand for the return of the sculptures, such as the head of the Victoria state opposition Matthew Guy, or the Assistant Minister to the Treasurer Michael Sukkar.