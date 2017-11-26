The National Herald’s Favorite Recipes of the Year

Food in Greek culture is all about sharing and celebrating. This year, we selected our top recipes, favorites, classics, and updated versions of traditional dishes to enjoy with family and friends. From everyday meals to casual get-togethers and formal dinner parties, the following recipes are versatile enough to adapt and enjoy any time and for any occasion.
Marinated Olives and Cheese
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 1/4 teaspoon fennel seed
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 2 cups …