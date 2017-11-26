“Proud” Greek-Australian Comedian Mary Coustas Calls for Return of Parthenon Marbles

MELBOURNE – Mary Coustas shook up the comedy world with her crazy Greek-Australian character Effie from the show Akropolis Now. But now Coustas is standing up for another Greek cause — the return of the Parthenon Marbles from Britain to Greece, Herald Sun reports.

The comedian gave her support on Sunday at a CBD event to unveil a 6m replica of the famous friezes, which were controversially removed from Athens in the early 1800s and are now on permanent display in the British Museum, the newspaper says.

“Britain is conveniently ignoring the screams from the world at large (to return the marbles) because it benefits them, too,” she said. “We need to keep the dream alive and keep applying pressure.”

Dubbing herself a proud Greek-Australian, Coustas likened the marbles cause to the recent Yes vote in the gay marriage debate.

Mary Coustas (Greek: Μαρία Κούστας; born 16 September 1964) is an Australian actress, comedian and television personality. Originally from Melbourne, Coustas often performs as the character “Effie”, a stereotypical second-generation Greek Australian prone to malapropisms. She completed a Bachelor of Arts at Deakin University in Melbourne, majoring in performing arts and sub-majoring in journalism.

Coustas won the Logie Award for Most Popular Comedy Personality in 1993.

