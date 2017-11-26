Cookbooks for Tasty Greek Cuisine, Healthy Living, and Giving Back

Most Greek cooking at home was traditionally done without a recipe. If you have ever tried to recreate a recipe Yiayia made regularly and she once gave you some vague instructions for it, you may discover that it never comes out quite the same as hers. A handful of this and a potiri of that and somehow Yiayia’s recipe always was perfect. Thankfully, many great chefs have written wonderful cookbooks to help recreate and also update traditional Greek foods we …