After Deadly Floods, Greek Towns Face Water Problems

ATHENS – Towns west of Greece’s capital trying to recover from deadly floods ironically have water problems of another kind as usage has soared so much the public utility is having difficulty keeping up with the need.

Water consumption in the western Attica town of Mandra has jumped up 1000 percent in the aftermath of the floods and as a cleanup is slowly underway amid government promises to help the victims whose homes were covered in mud and waters.

Geologists and critics said the floods were caused primarily by unlawful construction that blocked gullies and streams and prevented a runoff but the government has done nothing to stop it, preferring to fine those for the practice so that more money can be brought in.

As one of the few parts of the region where the water network belongs to the municipal authority instead of the national water service EYDAP, Mandra has had to ask for help from the state water company in Athens and applied for emergency funding to repair parts of network that were damaged in last week’s flash floods.

The Interior Ministry meanwhile okayed 250,000 euros ($298,320) from a special drought fund for this purpose.

“Daily consumption these days has been above 5,000 cubic meters. It has been so high, our pipeline cannot supply the municipality’s tank with adequate quantities and we’ve had to bring in private water-carrying trucks to prevent any supply problems,” EYDAP CEO Yiannis Benisis said.

Making life worse for those living in the area, tests showed tap water wasn’t safe to drink yet, requiring massive amounts of bottled water to be brought in although local officials said the problem should clear soon.