Greek Finance Minister Admits SYRIZA’s Budget’s Unfair

ATHENS – Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who earlier said Greece’s middle class was deliberately overtaxed to pay a holiday bonus to low-income pensioners, now told Parliament the 2018 budget is so skewed even he isn’t happy with it.

He told Parliament’s Economic Affairs Committee that the spending document he prepared – predicting big growth at the same time Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Greece can’t afford to repay 326 billion euros ($389.02 billion) in three international bailouts – is not fair “in an absolute way.”

He said the coalition government of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and its junior partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) had the option not to support it.

“Is this budget just? That is the question. Fair, in an absolute way, it is not,” he said, adding that “we (the government) recognize this,” as it continued to renege on anti-austerity promises and vows to protect workers, pensioners and the poor.

Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders with the country’s Capitalist creditors and banks said he and Tsipras had no choice but to do their bidding and recant promises to refute harsh measures.

“We also recognize that this a budget [drafted] within the specific political and economical conditions (prevailing) in the world and in Europe,” repeating what previous governments said, and for which Tsipras blistered them before doing the same.

“We could have said that, since it is unfair, we won’t vote for it and head for elections so that a coalition of New Democracy and PASOK or other parties comes. We didn’t do this,” he said, adding that his government chose to put up a fight instead.

Tsakalotos also dismissed accusations from New Democracy that Greeks are being overtaxed – even though he earlier admitted it – saying Greece is only slightly higher than the European Union average in terms of tax revenue as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product despite an avalanche of tax hikes Tsipras imposed to meet demands from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that put up a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($102.62 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

The comparison also doesn’t take into account the revenues are collected from a smaller number of taxpayers compared to other countries due to tax evasion the government said it would stamp out but failed to do so.

Economic analysts said Tsakalotos’ budget has cooked the books to make the country’s economy appear better than it is and as bill payments have slowed or stopped to let a primary surplus build, which doesn’t include interest on the bailouts, the cost of running cities and towns, social security, state enterprises and some military expenditures.