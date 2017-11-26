Chaos Over Athens e-Ticket Metro Scheme, Barriers Open

ATHENS – Despite having more than a year to prepare, the metro system in Greece’s capital system hasn’t been able to get a new e-ticket scheme running, with long delays in issuing the tickets and almost no barriers set up at stations working.

The electronic tickets are designed, along with barriers, to prevent rampant fare dodging and to replace the previous system where riders of subways, buses, trams and trolleys would use paper tickets they had to validate.

The Athens Public Transport Organization (OASA) had planned to activate barriers at all 64 stations by Dec. 20, months behind schedule, but so far these are operational at only four – mostly stations with low passenger traffic, Kathimerini said.

Unionists who oppose the modernization of the transit system deactivated the barriers at Aghios Antonios station earlier by pressing an emergency alarm, the newspaper said, and as strikes and metro shutdowns in protest have grown.

There are long lines at metro station ticket offices due to the lack of a public information campaign and most e-ticket dispensers aren’t working either.

Greece’s metro has used the paper cards that are required to be validated at machines as they enter the system but there haven’t been any barriers and dodging fares is widespread as there are not enough inspectors and some reports indicated the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition didn’t want a crackdown, fearing it would irritate riders.

When fully implemented, the system would require the use of the cards to get through electronic barriers. Sales points have opened at 11 metro stations.

Between February and August of this year, the Athens Urban Transit Organization (OASA) recorded 5.7 million euros ($6.73 million) in revenue from sales during a trial run of the new system at the Syntagma, Elliniko and Doukissis Plakentias metro stations, as well as Athens International Airport, where the use of paper tickets has been discontinued.