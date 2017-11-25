Wines from Central Greece at Wine-tasting Event in Athens on Sunday

ATHENS – The wines of Central Greece are to visit the Greek capital for second consecutive year this Sunday, in the wine-tasting event ‘OinoKentrika’ in central Athens. They will be accompanied by the winemakers themselves, all of them members of the Union of Winemakers of the Vineyards of Central Greece, who will give visitors the opportunity to talk with them and become acquainted with the wines, wineries and the vineyards of the region.

The event will be held at the hotel Grande Bretagne on Sunday, from noon until 14:00 for businesses and from 14:00 to 20:00 for consumers.

Participating are 22 wineries from the regions of Attica, Viotia, Evia, Karditsa, Larissa, Trikala and Fthiotida.