Young Migrant Dies in New Aegean Boat Tragedy

LESBOS, Greece – A 10-year old boy from Afghanistan was recovered unconscious from a dinghy carrying 66 migrants and refugees in the sea region east of Lesbos. The dinghy was located by a Frontex patrol boat on Saturday.

The boy was transferred to Mytilene hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, 43 migrants and refugees were located on Friday in a wooden boat in the sea region off Chios. The migrants and refugees were rescued and transferred to the port of Chios.

At a separate incident, a Frontex patrol vessel located and rescued on Friday 51 migrants and refugees that were on board a dinghy off the coast of Mytilene. The passengers were transferred to Mytilene port and a 22-year old man who drove the boat alleged to be the trafficker was arrested.