Parliament to Turn Orange for International Day to End Violence Against Women

ATHENS – The Greek Parliament will be lit orange on Saturday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is annually observed on 25 November.

“In Europe alone, 16.5 million women fall victim to violence every year, [are] physically and sexually abused by men, in their workplaces, in their family, on the road,” the 3rd Vice-President of Parliament Tasia Christodoulopoulou said.

She emphasized the legislative initiative taken by the government to ratify the “Istanbul Convention”, which has been pending since 2011 when Greece signed it, and pointed out that it was a demand by all progressive societies to protect women and punish the perpetrators, while the convention also determins how these phenomena will be monitored in all signatory countries.

Led by UN Women and partners, hundreds of events will be held worldwide, including marches, flashmobs, concerts, and sports games. Iconic buildings will be lit up in orange to galvanize attention during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence from 25 November to 10 December, when the world marks Human Rights Day.