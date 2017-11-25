Operation Begins to Remove Sunken Oil Tanker from Salamina

ATHENS – A floating crane capable of pulling 1,300 tons was installed on Friday at the location of the sunken oil tanker “Agia Zoni II”, where it will begin the operation to remove the ship from the bottom of the sea.

The 3,200-dwt ship carried about 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil when it sank near Salamina Island on September 10.

Spanopoulos Group, the company tasked with removing the wreck, has set up a team of 50 people on site to work on the project, along with divers, towing boats and anti-pollution boats.