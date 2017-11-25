Greek Community of Alexandria Condemns Attack in Sinai

CAIRO (ANA/N. Katsikas) – The Greek community of Alexandria and all the Greeka in the country are on the side of the Egyptian people and send their most sincere condolences for the attack at a mosque in Egypt’s north Sinai region, the head of the community, Edmondos Kasimatis said on Friday.

“We unite our voice with the anguish and pain of our friends and brothers, the Egyptian people, and we send our condolences to the families of the victims. We will continue to always stand by the side of the country and its people, uniting our forces against terrorism,” he said.

“Our wish and that of Greeks, Egyptians and the world is to end terrorism,” he added.