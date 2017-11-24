Going On in Our Community

THRU DECEMBER 17

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – Workshops in Greek Bouzouki with Leonidas Zafiris and Elias Poulos take place on Sundays, 2-4 PM; Dec. 3, 10, and 17 at Safford House, 23 Parkin Ct., in Tarpon Springs. Fee: $5 donation per class requested. The City of Tarpon Springs’ Center for Gulf Coast Folklife is pleased to present a series of workshops in Greek bouzouki for youth and adults by Leonidas Zafiris and Elias Poulos. Originally from Greece, Leonidas Zafiris is an outstanding professional bouzouki musician and teacher. Prior to working in Toronto for many years, Zafiris played bouzouki for many of the top vocalists in Greece for over 25 years. Born in Argos, Greece, Elias Poulos is known as a fine singer, but he is also an accomplished bouzouki musician. His repertoire includes the latest hits from Greece as well as well-known dimotika, rembetika, nisiotika, and songs from throughout Greece. Both Zafiris and Poulos currently perform in the band Ellada. Classes will be divided into beginning (2-3 PM) and advanced (3-4 PM) sections. Students should bring an instrument, and there will be a few bouzoukis available on site for beginning students. In addition, a limited number of bouzoukis are available through a Bouzouki Lending Program at the Tarpon Springs Public Library, 138 E. Lemon Street, 727-943-4922. For more information, contact Tina Bucuvalas at 727-937-1130 or tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us. Classes are funded by Superior Schools and the National Endowment for the Arts.

THRU DECEMBER 14

MANHATTAN – The A.S. Onassis Program in Hellenic Studies at New York University presents the Fall 2017 Film Series, Cinema & Fascism, curated by Visiting Assistant Professor Eleftheria Astrinaki. Free screenings every Thursday at 6:30 PM through Dec. 14 at 53 Washington Square South, Floor 3 West (3W). Screenings: Dec. 7 Pretty Village, Pretty Flame (1996) Serbia; and Dec. 14 The Antifascists (2017) Sweden/Greece. More information is available by phone: 212-998-3979.

DECEMBER 2

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York holds its 81st Annual Scholarship Gala on Saturday, Dec. 2, honoring Dr. George D. Kofinas- Director of the Fertility Institute at NY Presbyterian, Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Dr. Florentia Christodoulidou- Internal Medicine, Mt. Sinai Hospital of Queens, and Katherine E. Fleming-Provost NYU. The event takes place at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City. The Scientific Symposium and Scholarship Awards will be held at Lenox Hill Hospital Einhorn Auditorium on Friday, Dec. 1. More information is available at: www.hmsny.org.

JAMAICA, NY – In honor of the 90th Anniversary of the St. Demetrios community, a Christmas Concert will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 PM in the sanctuary of St. Demetrios Church, 84-35 152nd St., Jamaica. The event will feature the music of Gregory Maninakis who will be accompanied by the Young Adults Choir and Voices of Vision Choir under the direction of Priscilla Owens. The concert will be followed by a light reception in the church hall. Tickets: $25 Adults, $10 Children ages 6-12. The concert is not recommended for young children under 6 years old. For reservations, please contact Irene Maris 917-865-4474 or hellenic2000@aol.com, Tina Moustafellos- 718-263-9646, or DianeTagliaferro- 718-357-0363.

EAST MEADOW, NY – The Choir of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 369 Green Avenue in East Meadow, will present its annual Christmas Concert at 7 PM on Saturday, Dec. 2, featuring a program of Orthodox and Western hymns and carols. Advent refreshments will be served after the concert. Admission and reception are both free of charge. A Christmas boutique will also be held during the reception. Vespers (evening prayer) will be held at 6 PM. The Christmas Concert is free. For more information, call 516-483-3649, email info@htocem.org, or visit www.htocem.org.

DECEMBER 8

PEABODY, MA – Annual Family Christmas Party at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 5 Paleologos Street in Peabody, on Friday, Dec. 8, 6-9 PM at the Rev. Andrew J. Demotses Educational Center. Join us for dinner, dessert, refreshments, music and dancing, plus a visit from Santa. Tickets: $5 per person, $20 per family maximum. For more information, call 978-531-0777 or email: stvalspta@gmail.com. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to benefit Toys for Tots.

LOWELL, MA – Gingerbread Night at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Father John Sarantos Way in Lowell, takes place on Friday, Dec. 8, 6:30- 8:30 PM. Join us for family fun and fellowship! Please bring the following items with you: 1 hat, scarf, or pair of mittens for the mitten tree; 1 gingerbread house kit; and 2 bags of candy to share. Call 978-458-4321 or sign up in the church lobby by December 7, so we can order enough pizza.

DECEMBER 8-10

HARTFORD, CT – St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Ave. in Hartford, will be having a Holiday Bake Sale on December 8, 11 AM–3 PM; December 9, 10 AM- 3 PM; and December 10, 1 PM-3 PM. Greek pastry favorites and spanakopita will be featured. Pre-ordering is available by calling Elaine at 860-956-7586.

NEW HAVEN, CT – Holiday Bake Sale and Christmas Bazaar at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Tower Lane in New Haven, Dec. 8-10, 10 AM-4 PM in the St. Basil Church Community Hall. Holiday trays of traditional Greek pastries, spinach and cheese pies, will be available, along with holiday gifts, baskets, and second time favorites. More information is available by phone: 203-777-8294.

DECEMBER 9

BILOXI, MS – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 255 Beauvoir Road in Biloxi, holds its annual International Festival and Christmas Pastry Sale on Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 AM-5 PM. Enjoy traditional foods, live bouzouki music, dancing, iinternational marketplace, children’s activities, and church tours. Order pastries online now, online ordering closes after Dec. 7. More information is available by phone: 228-388-6138 and online at: http://holytrinitybiloxi.org.

PORTLAND, ME – The Annual Holiday Concert at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 133 Pleasant Street (corner Park Street) in Portland, takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9, 6 PM. The concert features the University of Southern Maine Chamber Singers, directed by Nicolas Alberto Dosman, EdD. Reception immediately following the concert. Admission is free. Donations are welcome. More information is available by phone: 207-774-0281 or online at: www.holytrinityportland.org.

DECEMBER 15

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Association of America Cultural Division presents the Annual Christmas Concert Kalanta on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 PM with Artistic and Music Director Phyto Stratis and the soloists and chorus of the Pancyprian Choir of NY at St. Catherine and St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 22-30 33rd Street in Astoria. Donation: $25 per person. Free for children under 12 years old. Reception immediately following the concert. Tickets/Information 917-821-0281 and 646-595-7303.