Students of Georgia University Participate in Antikythera Mechanism Teaching Mission

ATHENS – Every day, academics from all over the world come to Greece for educational excursions. On Thursday 23 November, 27 students of Georgia State University from the Department of Early Childhood & Elementary Education College of Education and Human Development with two of their Professors came in a teaching mission in Greece.

The have followed a lecture on the oldest known computer, the Antikythera Mechanism (2nd century BC) by Professor Xenophon Moussas (University of Athens) that took place at the Technical Chamber of Greece Offices in Athens.

They were introduced to the secrets of this oldest computer, the Antikythera Mechanism and they were guided in the special exhibition on the mechanism and history of Greek Astronomy, which essentially shows the history of science and technology and civilization as we know it today.

The exhibition has been prepared by Dr Xenophon Moussas, professor of space physics, at the University of Athens, and Mr Dionysios Kriaris, a mathematician and ancient instrument maker. The exhibition is available for Universities and Museums and has been presented to NASA J F Kennedy Space cenrer (Florida), UNESCO, many Universities and Museums all over the Continents successfully and is available to interested institutions. The exhibition very successfully promotes Greece.

The exhibition is at the Technical Chamber of Greece where it was held on the occasion of the 90th Anniversary celebration of the TEE Library of the Technical Chamber of Greece.