Breaking News: UK Police at Reported Incident at Oxford Circus Station (Vid)

By Associated Press November 24, 2017

The scene outside the London Palladium in the west end of London after Oxford Circus station was evacuated Friday Nov. 24, 2017. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British police flooded London’s busy Oxford Circus area Friday after receiving multiple reports of “shots fired.” They have not located any casualties.

Armed and unarmed officers rushed to the shopping district, and police said they were responding “as if the incident is terrorist related.” They did not, however, confirm that it was.

The busy Oxford Circus subway station was closed and police have told people in the area to take shelter in nearby stores. Witnesses on social media reported people running into nearby shops and pubs for shelter.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to “a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station.”

Police said officers have not found any casualties.

Police advised people to avoid the area, which was packed with commuters and shoppers at the end of the working week and amid Black Friday sales.

British police said Friday they were responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London’s busiest.

British Transport Police tweeted just after 4:40 p.m. that officers were are on the scene.

Witnesses on social media reported people running into nearby shops and pubs for shelter.

Transit authorities say the station has been evacuated and trains are not stopping there.

Transport police advised people to avoid the area, which was packed with commuters and shoppers at the end of the working week and amid Black Friday sales.

Police officers directing members of the public on Oxford Street in the west end of London after Oxford Circus station was evacuated Friday Nov. 24, 2017. British police said Friday they were responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London’s busiest. (Isabel Infantes/PA via AP)
Buses are parked on Oxford Street in the west end of London after Oxford Circus station was evacuated Friday Nov. 24, 2017. British police said Friday they were responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London’s busiest. (Isabel Infantes/PA via AP)
People are ushered by a police officer down a street in the west end of London after Oxford Circus station was evacuated Friday Nov. 24, 2017. British police said Friday they were responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London’s busiest. (Isabel Infantes/PA via AP)
In this grab taken from video, armed police patrol a department store, near to Oxford Street, in London, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. British police said Friday they were responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London’s busiest. (AP)
In this grab taken from video, an armed police office patrols a department store, near to Oxford Street, in London, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. British police said Friday they were responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London’s busiest. (AP)
People in lockdown inside the London Palladium in the west end of London after Oxford Circus station was evacuated Friday Nov. 24, 2017. British police said Friday they were responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London’s busiest. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
In this grab taken from video, people run from the scene of an incident, near to Oxford Street, in London, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. British police said Friday they were responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London’s busiest. (AP)
In this grab taken from video, armed police patrol a department store, near to Oxford Street, in London, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. British police said Friday they were responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London’s busiest. (AP)