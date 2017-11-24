Infrastructure and Transport Minister Spirtzis Visits DC, Greek-American Members of Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis made an official visit to the United States beginning on November 18. Minister Spirtzis had meetings in Washington, DC at the State Department with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Brian McFeeters, at the White House with Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council Everett Eissenstat, with the World Bank, and US members of Congress Representatives John Sarbanes (D-MD 3rd District), Gus Bililakis (R-FL 12th District), and Dina Titus (D-NV 1st District).

He also met representatives of the business world and the Chamber of Commerce.

Following the visit of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to promote and strengthen Greek-American relations, the talks took place in a very warm and constructive climate and explored possibilities for cooperation in the field of business as well as infrastructure and integrated transport.

Since Greece is attracting increased interest from investors, achieving goals towards the final exit from the crisis, discussions have focused on enhancing the incentive for businesses to invest in Greece.

Particular importance was attached to issues relating to infrastructure, integrated transport, freight centers, the development of railway infrastructure, and their operation and safety.

The World Bank held several meetings with Senior Vice President for Sustainable Development and Strategy and Business Director Mrs. Anna Bjerde as well as meetings with a number of senior executives for cooperation and know-how on infrastructure projects in Greece. As a result of the meetings, it was decided that in the near future a dedicated team will visit Athens.

In addition, the implementation of the agreement with Bulgaria on the connection of the ports of Northern Greece, Thessaloniki, Kavala, and Alexandroupolis to the ports of Bulgaria, Burgas, Varna, and Rousse was discussed.

Minister Spirtzis expressed Greece’s desire to cooperate with the World Bank in this project, after consultation and agreement with the Bulgarian government.

The talks with the members of the Hellenic Caucus and the Transport Committee, which took place in a friendly atmosphere, focused on the need to support investment and the activation of the Greek community.

Finally, many opportunities for investment and cooperation were discussed at meetings with businessmen in the Chamber of Commerce.

Minister Spirtzis continued his visit meeting with US Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.