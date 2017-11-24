By Dennis Menos,

Despite their unwavering love for Orthodoxy, the vast majority of Orthodox faithful are only vaguely acquainted with the structure of their Church, its major components, and the issues that separate it from other Christian Churches and denominations. It is for this reason that the study on “Orthodox Christianity in the 21st Century,” released recently by the renowned American think tank, the Pew Research Center, makes for interesting reading.

The Pew Research study is replete with statistical and other information …