Orthodox Christianity in the 21st Century

By TNH Staff November 24, 2017

FILE - Christian pilgrims light candles during the Easter Sunday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

By Dennis Menos,

Despite their unwavering love for Orthodoxy, the vast majority of Orthodox faithful are only vaguely acquainted with the structure of their Church, its major components, and the issues that separate it from other Christian Churches and denominations. It is for this reason that the study on “Orthodox Christianity in the 21st Century,” released recently by the renowned American think tank, the Pew Research Center, makes for interesting reading.

The Pew Research study is replete with statistical and other information …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe