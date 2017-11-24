Emirates Offers Newark to Athens from $399 Roundtrip

NEW YORK – Emirates airline offers a New Jersey (Newark) – Athens roundtrip at a price below $400. Savings shall only be applicable to roundtrip Economy Class and Business Class tickets purchased from November 24, 2017, 12:01 AM (EST) through November 25, 2017, 11:59 PM (EST).

Emirates sets as a term for the $399 offer that the travel period for EWR-ATH/JFK-MXP is January 15, 2018 through March 26, 2018 and August 20, 2018 through October 8, 2018, as can be seen at Emirates’ ad placed at The National Herald (click the image below.)

Emirates on March 12 commenced daily passenger service between Newark Liberty International Airport and Dubai International Airport, via Athens International Airport.

“Athens’ strong traffic volumes to/from the US, underpinned by the vibrant Greek-American community, signify the potential and the success of the route. We wish to our airline-partner all the best to this ground-breaking endeavor,” said Dr. Yiannis Paraschis, CEO, Athens International Airport.