ATHENS – AEK averted its first loss in the Europa League, but has not yet got the ticket to the knockout stages as its 2-2 draw at home with Rijeka on Thursday means it will have to avoid defeat at Austria Vienna on December 7 to qualify, Kathimerini reports.

Gorgon scores two in first half, and is one of two Rijeka players to hit woodwork. Araujo responds for AEK before half-time, while Christodoulopoulos heads leveller Rijeka eliminated.

AEK can qualify on matchday six if pasts Austria Vienna.