Greek Physicist Asimina Arvanitaki at the Administration of Canada’s Centre for the Universe

ANA – Prize-winning Greek particle physicist Asimina Arvanitaki has been appointed a member of the Steering Committee for the Perimeter Institute’s newly established Centre for the Universe.

Officially launched on November 20, the Center for the Universe is led by distinguished physicist Neil Turok and its scientific patrons include Stephen Hawking and Alexander B. McDonald.

According to the Perimeter Institute, its aim is to establish Canada as a world leader in cosmology and transform the world’s understanding of black holes, the big bang, dark matter, and dark energy.

“The Centre will provide a focal point for research at Perimeter, since all current evidence for physics beyond known forces and particles comes from the cosmos,” it said.

It was established in collaboration with the Canadian Institute for Theoretical Physics (CITA), the Dunlap Institute at the University of Toronto, the Centre for Astrophysics at the University of Waterloo and York University.

Perimeter scientists and the founding partner institutes are involved in some of the most important experiments and astronomical instruments that exist at this time, including the Square Kilometre Array, the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope, the Event Horizon Telescope, and CHIME and experiments such as the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME), the Sudbury Neutrino Observatory Institute (SNOLAB) and the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT).

Arvanitaki currently holds the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Aristarchus Chair in Theoretical Physics at the Canada-based Perimeter Institute and has been awarded the “New Horizons Prize 2017” by the Breakthrough Prize Foundation as one of the most capable physicists of her generation.