Greek-Australian Anastasios Karatzas Charged after Wife’s Body Found in Melbourne

MELBOURNE – Police have charged a man with murder after his wife was found dead in her Mt Waverley home. Georgia Karatzas, 68, was found inside her Waverley Rd home by a family member about 9.15am on Monday, the Herald Sun reports.

Her husband, Anastasios Karatzas, appeared briefly at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday night charged with murder. Police arrested Mr Karatzas, 68, in Malvern on Tuesday night, the newspaper says.

Mr Karatzas was remanded in custody.

Read the full story here.